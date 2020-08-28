Siouxland Forecast: August 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a shot at thunderstorms after midnight. Some may be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts, so be prepared! We’ll have updates on-air & online overnight. It’d also be a good idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio given the overnight risk of strong storms which can wake you up & alert you if severe weather is going to strike your area. The low temperature will be a mild 69°.

Friday we’ll have a carryover of thunderstorms into the middle of the day before the cold front clears out. Look for a slightly cooler high of 87°.

The weekend appears to be in great shape with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s coupled with sunshine. We don’t need to worry about any additional rain until Sunday night with a reinforcing cold front.

Once the rain clears out Monday, we’ll have some beautiful weather to close out August & kick off September. Highs next week will range from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Rain chances disappear past Monday in the extended forecast.