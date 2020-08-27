Siouxland Forecast: August 26, 2020

Tonight we’re going to have quiet conditions with a mostly clear sky. The low will fall to 70°.

We’ll have to endure one more very hot day in Siouxland with a high temperature of 95° Thursday plus mostly sunny skies. At least there’ll be a breeze…it won’t provide much relief, but look for wind speeds from the south measured around 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday there’s a shot at a few thunderstorms and we’ll cool off a notch to 89°. The weekend is going to be pretty pleasant as the temperature falls further with highs in the mid 80s and a good amount of sunshine. Sunday evening there’s a chance of thunderstorms and we could have rain bleed over into Monday.

Some more autumn-like temperatures are coming our way next week with highs in the 70s for a couple days Monday & Tuesday. A dry pattern looks to establish once again and temperatures will rise back into the 80s on Wednesday.