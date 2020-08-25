Siouxland Forecast: August 25, 2020

Tonight we won’t find much relief from the heat with the low falling off to 69° under a clear sky.

Wednesday is going to be sunny, hot, and breezy as we climb back to 96°. Thursday will be very similar with more sunshine and heat. The high temperature will return to 96°. As we get to Thursday night, a cold front will clip through with an opportunity at a few broken up showers & thunderstorms.

Friday is going to be a notch cooler at 89° with a mix of sun & clouds. The weekend is looking great with nice sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday evening we’ll see a more formidable cold front come our way with thunderstorms possible again. Refreshingly cool temperatures are coming our way next week with highs dropping off into the upper 70s & lower 80s.

Have a nice night and stay cool!