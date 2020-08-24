Siouxland Forecast: August 24, 2020

Tonight we’ll keep clear skies with a low of 69°.

It’s going to stay sunny and hot for the next several days! Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see highs shoot up to 97°. When factoring in the humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s just over 100° and it’s likely that the National Weather Service will extend Heat Advisories moving forward through Thursday when we’ll see a marginally cooler high of 96°. It’ll be important to drink plenty of water, put on sunscreen, and don’t leave children or pets inside of cars for any length of time.

Thursday night is when we’ll start to see the pattern shift with a chance of thunderstorms forming up along a cold front. This weekend should be pretty pleasant with highs in the middle 80s.

A more substantial cold front with rain looks to drive through Siouxland next Monday and we’ll see temperatures tumble down further after that disturbance. We may have some relief from the unseasonably hot temperatures with highs favored to dip into the 70s later next week as we travel into September.