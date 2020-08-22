Siouxland Forecast: August 21, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky. It’ll be pretty warm with a low temperature of 67°.

On Saturday, there will be a few early morning thunderstorms in our region. That’ll be followed up by mostly sunny and hot weather as we hike up to a high of 93°! Sunday will be just a tiny bit cooler at 91° plus sunny skies. Stay hydrated and put on the sunscreen if you have outdoor plans. Never leave children or pets inside of vehicles for any length of time while the high heat hangs around! It can be potentially very dangerous.

No big changes are on the way for next week. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 90s with bright sunshine. We won’t see a change in the pattern until next Thursday when we have a shot at thunderstorms. Temperatures will finally drop off some next weekend with highs anticipated in the low to mid 80s next weekend.

Do your best to stay cool and have a nice weekend!