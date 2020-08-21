Siouxland Forecast: August 20, 2020

Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies and drop to a low temperature of 65°.

The weekend doesn’t appear to be too eventful as we’ll have mostly sunny skies, a light southerly breeze, and high temperatures hanging right around 90°.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday we’ll carry the heat forward with high temperatures in the middle 90s each day. The relatively hot temperatures will be coupled with copious sunshine.

Our weather pattern doesn’t appear to shift until we get to next Thursday when there’s a chance of thunderstorms and cooler conditions are favored for next weekend.