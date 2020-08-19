Siouxland Forecast: August 19, 2020

Tonight we’ll maintain a mostly clear sky with a low of 62°.

Sunny & warm weather looks to stick with us for the next several days. On Thursday we’ll have a high of 87° and lots of sunshine. Highs will stick right around 90° this weekend with no significant weather disturbances favored to happen.

It’ll get even hotter next week with highs in the mid 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. More cloud cover will start to work in on Wednesday with a sizable cold front set to drop through the area. There’s a chance of rain & thunderstorms working back into the region next Thursday and cooler weather is favored to follow.