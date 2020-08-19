Siouxland Forecast: August 18, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky and a pleasant low temperature of 59°. It should present another opportunity to turn off the air conditioner & throw open the windows! Comfortably cool.

Wednesday is going to be mostly sunny and seasonal as we rise to a high of 86°. Thursday will be just a little bit hotter as we work up to 88° with a good deal of sunshine once again.

For the weekend, there’s a small chance of showers on Friday. High temperatures are going to be near 90° each day with dry conditions on tap for Siouxland this upcoming Saturday & Sunday. We’ll have a couple days with highs jumping into the 90s early next week before we cool things off with a decent chance of thunderstorms moving our way next Tuesday.

Have a great one!