Siouxland Forecast: August 17, 2020

A very quiet weather pattern is coming our way this week. Tonight we’ve got mostly clear skies coming our way with a calm wind as the temperature dips to 57°. Areas of patchy fog will form in the region, but it shouldn’t be a major widespread issue. Just keep the low beams on & travel with care if you happen to come across some fog in Siouxland.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower or two in the evening. The high will be 86°. A 20% chance of more showers will form on Wednesday as we reach a high of 87°.

Look for fairly hot temperatures by late August standards as we move into the weekend. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Thursday and lasting through the weekend. No significant rain chances are in the cards for our region in the extended forecast.