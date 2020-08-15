Siouxland Forecast: August 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clearing skies following up a few strong thunderstorms and the low temperature will take a dive into the mid 50s. Nice enough to open up the windows!

A very quiet & comfortable weekend is coming our way as it looks like we’ll have highs hang in the low to mid 80s teamed up with mostly sunny skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible on Sunday, but that activity is likely to miss Siouxland to the southeast having a greater impact toward Omaha & Des Moines.

No big disturbances are on track for the region next week. Seasonal highs in the mid 80s are anticipated. Slight thunderstorm chances appear to enter the mix traveling into next Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend!