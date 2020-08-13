Siouxland Forecast: August 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky overhead. Expect warm and humid weather as we fall off to a low of 72°.

Friday is going to be hot with periods of sunshine, but later in the afternoon we run the risk of severe thunderstorms happening. There’s a Slight Risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts being associated with thunderstorms as they blow through late in the day. The high temperature on Friday will rise up to 90°.

The weekend appears to be in pretty good shape! High pressure will settle into Siouxland from the north and that’s going to bring about cooler conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. No major disturbances are anticipated in the extended forecast.