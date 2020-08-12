Siouxland Forecast: August 12, 2020

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. The low temperature will dip to about 70° as we maintain warm & humid weather.

Look for a mix of sun & clouds on Thursday and we’ll get up to 86°. For the weekend, there’s a chance of thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon and some may bleed over into Saturday as a couple of cold front disturbances work through. Friday will still be pretty hot at 88°, but we’ll watch the high slip into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon and down to about 80° Sunday.

A nice cooldown is coming our way next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s & lower 80s. Some more thunderstorms may come our way on Wednesday with warmer air working back into Siouxland.

