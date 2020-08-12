Siouxland Forecast: August 11, 2020

Tonight there’s a shot at isolated thunderstorms happening with a low temperature of 68°.
It’s going to be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid on Wednesday. The high will jump to 87°. More thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. No significant fluctuation is expected in the temperature despite the passage of some rain.
Friday and Saturday will be a little hotter with highs near 90°. Saturday night a cold front will push through with another chance of thunderstorms popping up. Highs next week will drop off a notch with highs between 80° and 85°.
Have a great night!