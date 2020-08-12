Siouxland Forecast: August 11, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a warm week ahead of us with highs near 90 and some scattered storm chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the 50s with calm winds across the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a quiet and clear night.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 86 by this afternoon with lots of sunshine to look forward to.

Then tonight we could see a few overnight showers and thunderstorms as we fall to a low of 68 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those overnight showers and thunderstorms in Siouxland.