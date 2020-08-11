Siouxland Forecast: August 10, 2020

Tonight should be peaceful and comfortable with a low temperature of 56° under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday look for a mostly sunny sky plus seasonal summertime warmth. We’ll hit an afternoon high of 86°.

Tuesday night leading into Wednesday we’ll have a line of scattered thunderstorms blow through. More thunderstorm chances will extend through Wednesday and into Thursday. It won’t be raining all the time, but the atmosphere will remain unsettled bringing about rounds of rain. High temperatures will stick in the upper 80s.

The weekend is going to be sunny and hot with highs around 90° both Friday and Saturday. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Next week is going to be slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.