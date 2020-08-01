Siouxland Forecast: August 1, 2020

We’ll kick off the month of August with scattered thunderstorms, but it shouldn’t be a washout by any means. Just some off-and-on showers with rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely to occur. In terms of temperatures, it doesn’t get much better than this! We’ll step up to a comfortable high of 82°.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we’re going to have sunny skies and highs right around 80°. Very quiet weather under the influence of high pressure. It’ll gradually get hotter next week and there’s a possibility of scattered thunderstorms working through on Thursday. Next weekend look for highs to make a jump near 90°.

Have a terrific weekend!