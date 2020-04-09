Siouxland Forecast: April 9, 2020

Tonight we’ll have the wind settle down with a clear sky. Expect a chilly low temperature of about 20°.

It’ll be a fine Friday in Siouxland with AM sunshine followed by increasing PM clouds. The high will slide up to 55°. Unfortunately, we aren’t going to bring the pleasant conditions into the Easter holiday weekend. Saturday will be cloudy & wet with rain showers anticipated. The high will be 56°. Then it becomes colder on Sunday when we may see an inch or two of snow! It’ll also be breezy for Easter with the high only managing to get up to 39°.

A cooler-than-average pattern is set up for most of next week with highs stuck in the 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday there’s a chance of showers on the leading edge of some warmer air coming in next weekend.