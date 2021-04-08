Siouxland Forecast: April 8, 2021

Tonight we’ll have some scattered showers stick around the region under overcast skies. The low temperature will slip to 42°.

Friday is looking OK with a mix of sun and clouds plus just a few showers popping up in the evening. The best chance of seeing light rain looks to occur in northeast Nebraska late in the day. The high will be seasonal at 60° in Sioux City.

Our weekend is in really good shape with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s each day.

A cold front cuts through on Monday and highs look to be in the 50s for most of next week as a quiet pattern takes hold. More rain may move in next weekend.