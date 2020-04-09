Siouxland Forecast: April 8, 2020

Tonight we’ll chill things off to a low of 30° with a mostly clear sky.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny, but breezy Thursday in Siouxland with an afternoon high of 50°. A powerful northwest breeze has triggered Wind Advisories from the National Weather Service lasting from 8 AM until 7 PM. Gusts are expected to peak between 40 and 50 MPH!

Friday will be a calmer and slightly warmer day as we get up to 55°. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a messy Easter holiday weekend with cooler highs in the 40s and even the potential for some snow on Sunday. It looks to stick to the chillier side of things next week with highs sticking around 50° in the extended forecast. Don’t put away the winter coats just yet!