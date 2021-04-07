Siouxland Forecast: April 7, 2021

Tonight we’ll have off-and-on showers plus a few rumbles of thunder with the low temperature dipping to 44°.

Thursday is shaping up to be a washout. Light to moderate rain will be with us nearly the entire day as precipitation wraps around the backside of a departing storm system. Much of Siouxland will receive about an inch of rain on Thursday. The high will only be 50° plus it’ll be somewhat breezy from the northwest with gusts likely around 25 MPH.

A few showers may bleed over into Friday. We’ll have peeks of sun with a warmer seasonal high of 59°.

The weekend is going to be pretty pleasant with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures should be in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will be a little cooler than average next week in the 50s. No significant rain chances appear to organize in Siouxland in the extended forecast.

