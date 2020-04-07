Siouxland Forecast: April 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have calm conditions under a mostly clear sky with a comfortable low temperature of 44°.

A cold front looks to cut through on Wednesday morning and that’ll disperse out a few hit-and-miss rain showers. Nothing major! It’ll be a partly cloudy & breezy day with a cooler afternoon high of 58°. It’ll stay pretty windy on Thursday with gusts peaking at about 35 or 40 MPH as the temperature drops off to 49°.

We’ll have a good start to the weekend Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 57°. Then it’ll chill off a bit with a chance of showers beginning late Friday night and lasting into Saturday. Highs will only be in the 40s on Sunday and again on Monday.

Have a good night!