Siouxland Forecast: April 6, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a low temperature of 50° with rain & rumbles of thunder. Between about 7 PM and 11 PM, there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms happening. Large hail greater than 1 inch in diameter plus wind gusts over 60 MPH are the most likely hazards during that timeframe. Stay alert to changing conditions!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with off-and-on rain showers – primarily early in the morning and then again around sunset. The bulk of the daytime hours will be dry. Breezy & cooler weather is dialed up for Siouxland with a high of 54° anticipated.

Rain carries forward into Thursday and even a few residual showers may hang on into Friday. Total precipitation accumulations will range between 1 and 2 inches locally. High temperatures will stay cool in the 50s.

The weekend is going to be really nice with 60s along with the return of some sunshine! Saturday we should hit a high of 64° and on Sunday the high will rise to 67°.

Next week, cooler weather will move back in and there’s another chance of showers developing next Tuesday.