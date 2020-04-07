Siouxland Forecast: April 6, 2020

Tonight we’ll have patchy fog and a low temperature of 49°.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous spring day with mostly sunny skies plus an afternoon high of 74°. A cold front will clip through with a few sprinkles on Wednesday morning bringing the high down to 61°. It should still be pretty comfortable, but the wind will become a nuisance behind the cold front boundary as gusts look to peak around 35 MPH from the NW. Thursday we’ll see the high temperature drop off to 50° as it stays breezy.

Friday and the weekend will be pretty nice with temperatures continuing to range between 50° and 60° – pretty seasonal. There are no significant rain or snow chances in our future.

Have a great night and enjoy the beautiful weather tomorrow.