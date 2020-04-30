 

Siouxland Forecast: April 30, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A peaceful & partly cloudy night is expected as the temperature drops to 52° in Sioux City.

We’ll have a very warm start to the month of May with a high of 83° tomorrow along with mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend, we’re tracking a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday as the temperature dips to 73°. Sunday should be another nice one with a high of 76° plus mostly sunny skies.

More rain chances are lined up next week with a chance of showers & thunderstorms Monday plus some lingering light rain Tuesday. Highs will be seasonal as they range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories