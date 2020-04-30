Siouxland Forecast: April 30, 2020

A peaceful & partly cloudy night is expected as the temperature drops to 52° in Sioux City.

We’ll have a very warm start to the month of May with a high of 83° tomorrow along with mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend, we’re tracking a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday as the temperature dips to 73°. Sunday should be another nice one with a high of 76° plus mostly sunny skies.

More rain chances are lined up next week with a chance of showers & thunderstorms Monday plus some lingering light rain Tuesday. Highs will be seasonal as they range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.