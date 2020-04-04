Closings
Siouxland Forecast: April 3, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight the temperature will fall to 19° under a mostly clear sky. It’ll be quite frigid for early April!

Saturday afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies and a warmer high of 53°. Sunday should also be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds plus a high near 60°.

The warming trend will carry forward into next week with a slim chance of showers happening Monday. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest as we crack the 70° mark before more clouds & a gradual cooldown look to occur.

Hope you enjoy the weekend!

