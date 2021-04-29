Siouxland Forecast: April 29, 2021

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear & calm weather with a low temperature of 44°.

It’s going to be an excellent weekend in Siouxland! We’ll kick things off with a mostly sunny Friday as we enjoy a pleasant high temperature of 78°. Summertime heat is expected Saturday with a near-record high of 88° (the previous record for the date is 93° from 2012). While it’ll be pretty hot in the afternoon, we’ll have the presence of a breeze with SSW gusts over 30 MPH so that’ll keep the air moving at least. Things start to change on Sunday with more clouds working in along with a PM rain chance, but it’ll remain pretty nice in terms of temperatures with a high of 79°.

Showers extend into Monday as it becomes breezy & cooler with the afternoon high temperature expected to drop down to 64°. Seasonal springtime weather will be with us throughout next week as temperatures look to hover in the middle to upper 60s. Another small chance of rain is in the cards for us next Thursday, but no major weather systems are on deck for the region.