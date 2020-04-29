Siouxland Forecast: April 29, 2020

Closings
We’ve had a windy Wednesday in Siouxland! Wind Advisories will come to an end at 7 PM and things will calm down overnight as we drop to a low of 42° in Sioux City under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday will be sunny & mild with a high of 73°. Friday should be fantastic with a mix of sun & clouds as we heat things up to 81°.

Saturday there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll cool off a notch down to highs in the low/mid 70s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Some more rain chances appear to line up next week – happening on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Highs will stay a hair below average in the 60s.

