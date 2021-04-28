Siouxland Forecast: April 28, 2021

Tonight we’ll see a mostly clear sky in Siouxland with a cool low temperature of 42°.

Thursday is set to be mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer as we lift up to a high temperature of 71°. A strong wind is expected from the NNW blowing through at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts hitting about 30 MPH.

For the weekend, the wind will settle down some as we heat things up. Friday will be sunny & pleasant with a high of 78°. Then on Saturday, we’ll climb to 86° under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds work in Sunday with a shot at PM showers & thunderstorms. It’ll be just slightly cooler with the high temperature expected to hit 79°. It’s about time to turn on the AC!

Rain carries forward into Monday and cooler weather returns. Highs should be in the 60s for most of next week.