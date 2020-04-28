Siouxland Forecast: April 28, 2020

We’ll have a line of showers along with a few rumbles of thunder this evening as the low temperature falls down into the 40s for most of the region. The wind is expected to lighten up after a breezy day with gusts exceeding 40 MPH in parts of Siouxland.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny but breezy day as we’ll hit a high of 66° in Sioux City. Thursday we’ll have more sunshine with an afternoon high of 72°.

On Saturday there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening. More rain chances are expected to come together next Monday and Tuesday as we cool down with highs expected in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great one!