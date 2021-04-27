Siouxland Forecast: April 27, 2021

Tonight we’ll have some scattered thunderstorms work through Siouxland with the low temperature dropping off to 48°.

On Wednesday, isolated showers are expected as we stick to the cooler side of things. The high temperature will make it up to 64°.

Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer weather will take over on Thursday as we move to 67°. The warming trend carries forward into the upcoming weekend with temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be the warmest day in the extended forecast with an anticipated high temperature of 83° under a partly cloudy sky.

Next week, look for a cooldown to occur as we dip into the 60s and bring in rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.