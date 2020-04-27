 

Siouxland Forecast: April 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with the temperature falling into the mid/upper 50s. Between about 3 AM and 7 AM on Tuesday morning, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms passing through with pockets of heavy rain along with thunder & lightning. Tuesday we’ll see a high of about 70° with a second round of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

The remainder of the week is looking fairly quiet. We’ll have a strong breeze on Wednesday with a high of 67°. Then warming up into the 70s & 80s for Thursday through the weekend with no additional significant rain chances.

Next Monday we have a 30% chance of showers and after that it appears that we’ll cool down a notch with highs dipping into the 60s.

