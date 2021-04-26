Siouxland Forecast: April 26, 2021

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a mild low temperature of 56°.

Tomorrow the cloud cover will hang around with a shot at rain and thunderstorms – mainly during the overnight period Tuesday into Wednesday. It’ll be cooler with an afternoon high of 67°. Isolated showers remain possible on Wednesday with the high expected to top off at 63°.

We’ll welcome back the sunshine on a windy Thursday with the temperature stepping up to a seasonal 66°.

For the weekend, anticipate plenty of sunshine along with warm temperatures to kick off the month of May! We’ll see highs between 70° and 80° each day. Clouds will start to work back in on Sunday and some rain & cooler air will start to work back into Siouxland early next week.

Hope you have a wonderful night!