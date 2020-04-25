 

Siouxland Forecast: April 25, 2020

Weather Forecasts

Our Saturday will get off to a pretty pleasant start with some morning sunshine, but by the afternoon we’ll have another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Accumulations will be minimal (about a tenth of an inch or less) since the air remains very dry. It should be a seasonal spring day as we hit a high of 65°.

Sunday appears to be in great shape with mostly sunny skies and a high of about 69°.

Monday is likely going to be the warmest of the extended forecast – we’re anticipating a partly sunny day with an afternoon high of 76°. Another disturbance looks to stir up some thunderstorms beginning late Monday night and lasting until midday Tuesday based on current information.

It’ll become breezy as we cool down a bit going forward through the next work week. Highs will straddle the 70° mark with some drier weather taking hold for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Enjoy the weekend!

