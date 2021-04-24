Siouxland Forecast: April 24, 2021

We’re going to have a pretty nice Saturday with a slightly cooler high temperature of 57° along with mostly sunny conditions. A couple of raindrops will fall in Siouxland associated with a warm front overnight into Sunday morning with a 20% chance of brief showers.

Sunday is going to be windy & warmer with a mix of sun & clouds along with a seasonal high of 67°.

Monday it’ll heat up to 82° – a nice treat after the relatively cold streak of weather we’ve endured lately. However, a reversal comes quickly with a cold front arriving Tuesday with a shot at showers & thunderstorms as we slip back down into the 60s.

More sunshine works into the pattern as we get to next weekend with a period of highs in the 70s. It’ll likely be dry beyond Wednesday of the coming week.

Enjoy your weekend!

