Siouxland Forecast: April 23, 2021

Tonight look for a low of 36° with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be pretty nice with a slightly cooler high temperature of 57° along with mostly sunny conditions. A couple of showers will drift through with a warm front overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with a 20% chance of brief showers. Sunday is going to be windy & warmer with a mix of sun & clouds along with a seasonal high of 67°.

Monday it’ll heat up to 82°. A cold front arrives Tuesday with a shot at showers and thunderstorms as we dip back down into the 60s. More sunshine and warmth works in as we get to next weekend with a streak of highs in the 70s.

