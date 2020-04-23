Siouxland Forecast: April 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have isolated showers (and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder) under a partly cloudy sky as the low temperature falls to 49° in Sioux City.

Friday and Saturday we’re going to cool things back off into the low/mid 60s for high temperatures. Still pleasant by late April standards! Look for scattered showers to happen on Friday with another round possible on Saturday afternoon. Nothing major is expected with total precipitation amounts under a quarter of an inch. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70°, so overall the weekend should be pleasant.

Next week we’ll have a streak of 70°+ high temperatures beginning Monday and likely continuing straight through the rest of the week. Rain chances appear to stay at a minimum.