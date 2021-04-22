Siouxland Forecast: April 22, 2021

Tonight, light rain showers will work through the region with accumulations of about a tenth of an inch or less. It’ll be breezy & cool with a low of 40°.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for our Friday with a greater helping of afternoon sunshine. The high will make it up to a seasonal 62°.

For the upcoming weekend, it’ll be a touch cooler at 57° with a mostly sunny sky Saturday. Sunday there’s going to be more cloud cover with a strong southerly breeze as we make it up to 68°.

For the start of next week, anticipate some more heat & humidity to build in with a high temperature in the 80s on Monday afternoon. Tuesday we’ve got a good shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms lining up along a cold front. Temperatures will sink back down into the 60s and 70s later on in the week.

