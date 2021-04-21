Siouxland Forecast: April 21, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a chilly low temperature of 27° under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday look for morning sunshine followed up by increasing afternoon clouds. Light rain showers will make their arrival in Siouxland tomorrow evening and extend into early Friday with accumulations of about a tenth of an inch. The high on Thursday will be warmer & more seasonal at 58°.

For the start of the weekend Friday, anticipate a mix of sun & clouds with a pleasant high temperature of 61°. This weekend it’ll stay pretty nice as we climb to 57° Saturday and make it into the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon thanks to a healthy southerly breeze.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm next week in the 70s. There’s a chance of thunderstorms happening on Tuesday afternoon as we start to cool things back down.