Siouxland Forecast: April 20, 2021

Tonight there’s a chance of scattered light snow showers with a low of 27°. Just a brief dusting is expected on grassy & elevated surfaces.

We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds Wednesday with isolated sprinkles & flurries hanging around. It’ll stick to the cooler side of things with an afternoon high of only 48°.

Thursday is looking like a mostly sunny day, but there’ll be increasing PM cloud cover and rain showers will develop toward the evening. Rain extends into early Friday with amounts ranging between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

The weekend is looking OK with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the 50s & 60s. We’ll hop into the 70s next Monday & Tuesday. Tuesday there’s a chance of rain along with a few of our first thunderstorms of the spring season.

