Siouxland Forecast: April 3, 2021

It’s going to be very pleasant for the Easter holiday weekend! Today we’ll see bright sunny skies and a relatively warm early April high of 76°. On Easter Sunday, it’ll stay mostly sunny with the high temperature lifting to 81°. We’ll hang onto the heat Monday as we get to 80° plus the sunshine will be with us once more.

Things begin to change Tuesday with a chance of showers & thunderstorms. Rain may carry over into Wednesday. High temperatures will slip downward into the 60s on Wednesday and we’re anticipating highs in the low to mid 60s for the remainder of the coming week. More sunshine will come back to the picture next weekend.

Have a great one!