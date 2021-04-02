Siouxland Forecast: April 2, 2021

Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low temperature of 40°.

It’s going to be very pleasant for the Easter holiday weekend. Tomorrow look for sunny skies and a warm high of 76°. On Sunday, it’ll stay mostly sunny with the high temperature lifting to 81°. We’ll hang onto the heat Monday as we get to 80°.

Things will start to change Tuesday with a chance of showers & thunderstorms. Rain may carry over into Wednesday. High temperatures will slip downward into the 60s on Wednesday and we’re anticipating highs in the low to mid 60s for the remainder of the coming week. More sunshine will come back to the picture next weekend.

Have a great one!