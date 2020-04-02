Siouxland Forecast: April 2, 2020

Winter Weather Advisories are in place throughout Siouxland due to a combination of freezing drizzle and light snow showers. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch plus snow accumulations near 1 inch will make for slippery & hazardous travel conditions. Avoid travel through Friday morning unless it’s necessary! The low temperature overnight will fall into the 20s.

Friday we’ll have decreasing cloud cover in the afternoon with a high of about 41°.

The weekend is in pretty good shape with highs lifting into the 50s and some more sunshine to soak in. Next week we’ll look for temperatures to stick in the 60s with another rain chance developing on Monday.