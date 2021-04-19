Siouxland Forecast: April 19, 2021

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a chilly low in the mid 20s.

Look for a little more sunshine and warmth tomorrow as we get up to a high of 47°. There’s a chance of isolated sprinkles and flurries working through from the northwest with minimal accumulations possible.

A snow flurry or two may extend into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies as it stays on the chillier side of things. It’ll rise up to only 49° in Sioux City.

Thursday is when some more mild weather works back into the region. It’ll be sunny during the day before showers arrive overnight. Enjoyable seasonal springtime temperatures extend into the weekend with 60s & 70s beginning on Friday and sticking around into next Tuesday.