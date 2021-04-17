Siouxland Forecast: April 17, 2021

Gloomy weather is going to stick around for Saturday as we’ll retain a couple stray showers and there’ll be mostly cloudy conditions. The high will work up to just 53° – about 10° below normal for mid April.

Sunday will be among the nicest days in our near future with mostly sunny weather along with a seasonal high of 63°.

It doesn’t last for long though! By late Sunday night, a cold front will approach Siouxland and on Monday we’ll have light rain – possibly even becoming chilly enough during Monday morning to produce a mix with snowflakes! It’s going to be cloudy and windy on Monday too with a high of only 46°.

Things should slowly improve going through next week with highs moving back into the 50s and 60s along with some more sunshine. No significant rain chances appear to be in store for us beyond Monday.

Hope you enjoy the weekend!