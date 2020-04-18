Siouxland Forecast: April 17, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies. A few pockets of fog may form – especially south near Omaha where a lot of snow melted on Friday. The low will drop off to 33°.

It’s looking like a beautiful weekend out there as we climb up to 69° on Saturday and 59° on Sunday with a good helping of sunshine to soak in. We’ll keep the pleasant weather on Monday & Tuesday of next week with temperatures continuing to hang above average in the 60s & 70s around Siouxland.

There are signals of slight rain chances occurring next Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps even some rumbles of thunder. We’ll cool off a bit going into next weekend with highs dipping into the low 60s.

Enjoy the nice weather.