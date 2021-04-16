Siouxland Forecast: April 16, 2021

Tonight look for mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles to work through the region. It’ll be rather chilly once again as the low temperature drops down to the upper 30s in Sioux City.

Saturday we’ll retain a couple stray showers and there’ll be mostly cloudy conditions once again. The high will work up to 53°. Sunday will be among the nicest days in our near future with mostly sunny weather along with a seasonal high of 63°.

Late Sunday night, a cold front will approach Siouxland and on Monday we’ll have light rain – possibly even becoming chilly enough during Monday morning to produce a mix with snowflakes! It’s going to be cloudy and windy on Monday with a high of just 46°.

Things gradually improve going through next week with highs moving back into the 50s and 60s along with some more sunshine.

Hope you have a nice weekend!