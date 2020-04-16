Siouxland Forecast: April 16, 2020

We’ll have some light rain & snow showers in the region overnight with minimal accumulations expected to happen. The temperature will drop off to a chilly 26°.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as we start to turn a corner toward warmer springtime temperatures. Look for a high of about 50° on Friday. It’ll be more mild for Saturday & Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We should have dry and pleasant conditions stretch onward into Monday & Tuesday as temperatures keep climbing. On Tuesday we have a good chance of pushing past 70°! Next Wednesday and Thursday we’ve got a chance of rain returning to the forecast as we cool off a little bit.