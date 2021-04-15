Siouxland Forecast: April 15, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 40s. We have wind speeds directed in from the NW at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clouds in the area. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see clouds the rest of the day and night. The low tonight will fall to 38 with clouds. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 51 with a few sprinkles.