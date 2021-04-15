Siouxland Forecast: April 15, 2021

Tonight expect drizzle & sprinkles under cloudy skies. It’ll be wet & cold with a low of 34° in Sioux City…it’ll stay just barely warm enough for us to avoid seeing snowflakes!

Friday will be a similarly dreary day with cloud cover plus off-and-on light rain showers. Rainfall accumulations are likely to be around a tenth of an inch or less – the only exception is for far southwestern Siouxland toward Norfolk where some spots may see closer to a quarter of an inch of rain. Overall, the rain totals should be meager. Highs will hover around the 50° mark.

For the weekend, we’ll carry over a small chance of showers into Saturday morning. Clouds will hang around with a high of 52°. We temporarily break out of our cool & cloudy pattern on Sunday with the sunshine returning along with a seasonal high of 62°.

Unfortunately, that warmth won’t last very long. In fact, on Monday it’ll already be much chillier and breezy with the presence of some light rain showers too. The high Monday will be 49°. Highs will be stuck in the 50s most of next week with another dry pattern setting up in Siouxland.