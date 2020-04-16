Siouxland Forecast: April 15, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a cool low temperature of 23°.

Tomorrow a rain/snow mix will pass through and parts of northeast Nebraska may get an inch or 2 of slushy accumulation. With daytime highs near 40° and soil temperatures likewise above freezing, it won’t stick on the ground for very long or cause many issues locally. Areas in central Nebraska and southern Iowa around I-80 though may get hit with heavy snowfall totals!

Friday we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds as we get back up to 50°. The weekend looks fantastic with 60s & mostly sunny skies to enjoy for both Saturday & Sunday!

Next week looks uneventful with nice springtime temperatures as we continue to hit highs in the low to mid 60s – possibly even near 70° toward next weekend!