Siouxland Forecast: April 14, 2021

Tonight we’ll have peaceful conditions with partly cloudy skies and a low of 29°.

Mostly cloudy weather will be with us on Thursday with a relatively cool afternoon high of 51°. Friday will bring similar weather, but also a chance of showers with the high temperature staying put at 51°. Rainfall amounts should be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Little variation is expected in the forecast for Saturday. It’ll remain mostly cloudy with a high of 52°. Sunday is the highlight of the short term forecast as it looks like we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies along with a high of 61°.

A cold front clips through Monday with a shot at evening showers. It’s going to stay below average regarding temperatures next week with highs sticking in the 50s and lows ranging from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Have a nice night!